National Nursing Home week parade to support Vancrest of Ada residents

In honor of National Nursing Home Week, friends and family of residents in an Ada nursing home were able to show their support while maintaining their distance.
Dozens of vehicles, fire trucks, and police cruisers paraded through the Vancrest of Ada assisted living facility parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Nursing homes remain on strict lockdowns during this time to protect residents inside. However, family members wanted to show them they still care, and they aren’t forgotten, even if they can’t visit.
Julia Tippie of Sidney, Ohio was visiting her aunt, who told her on a phone call that she was feeling forgotten. Tippie explains, “Trying to get family reunited with members that are in there, family members that are in there, the elderly. So, they cannot feel shut in so bad.”
The invitation sent out on the Vancrest of Ada Facebook page led to over 80 cars to show up to the parade.