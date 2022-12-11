Nearly $1 million in state funding will help Auglaize Co. take down blighted structures

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County has gotten nearly $1 million to help revitalize nine properties by tearing down blighted structures. The money came from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced funding to do 2,200 demolition projects statewide. Auglaize county will be tearing down or have already torn down former homes, businesses, and even the former school in Moulton. The demolition work will allow the sites to be redeveloped for other uses. One of the St. Marys projects will allow the city to expand their wastewater treatment plant. But Auglaize County is hoping that another $3 million could be coming their way through the Brownfield Grant Program.

“So, that is kind of a similar type project, but it is for properties that need to be demoed, and have subsurface contamination. So, the idea is properties that are blighted, they need to be cleaned up, subsurface clean up and we can use those areas for redevelopment,” says Erica Preston, Auglaize County Administrator.

