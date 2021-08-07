New airport terminal in Van Wert welcomes the community to check it out

Community members in Van Wert got to check out the new airport terminal on Saturday for its open house.
The Van Wert County Regional Airport Terminal held its grand opening, inviting people out to see the new facility. Jets and airplanes were on display just outside the terminal, where people could get an up-close look.
The airport was also offering airplane rides for the grand opening, sending people for a ride high in the sky. The president of the Van Wert Airport authority, Fred Fisher, says he wants the whole community to feel welcome at the new terminal.
“Even though this is an airport, it’s a community airport, and it’s for the whole city," says Fisher. "It’s the first step to economic development for the community, so the more people that we can get to see it and enjoy it, promote it, we’re just that much farther ahead.”
The new terminal is open to the public during all operating hours, and hope to start staying open 24 hours a day.