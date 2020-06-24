New evidence discovered pushes back trial of Vicky Shellabarger

A Convoy woman set for trial will wait a bit longer with new evidence being discovered.
Vicky Shellabarger had her trial scheduled for next week but it has now been continued. She's accused of the murder of her 22-month-old daughter in April 2018.
The prosecutor says they found new information when they discovered a partial report that wasn't originally supplied to them. They quickly gave the new information to Shellabarger's lawyer. Her attorney says although it was unintentional by the prosecutor, he moved the charges be dismissed on the grounds of a discovery violation or evidence wasn't properly handed over at the start of the case. The judge agreed there's a violation but didn't dismiss the case because it was unintentional.
"No matter what else, this newly discovered report merits investigation by both the state and defense in order to ensure that my client has a fair trial," stated Stephen Chamberlain, defense attorney.
No new trial date has been set, but both parties will check in with the judge on a monthly basis going forward.