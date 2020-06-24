New evidence discovered pushes back trial of Vicky Shellabarger

A Convoy woman set for trial will wait a bit longer with new evidence being discovered.

New evidence discovered pushes back trial of Vicky Shellabarger

Vicky Shellabarger had her trial scheduled for next week but it has now been continued. She's accused of the murder of her 22-month-old daughter in April 2018.

The prosecutor says they found new information when they discovered a partial report that wasn't originally supplied to them. They quickly gave the new information to Shellabarger's lawyer. Her attorney says although it was unintentional by the prosecutor, he moved the charges be dismissed on the grounds of a discovery violation or evidence wasn't properly handed over at the start of the case. The judge agreed there's a violation but didn't dismiss the case because it was unintentional.

New evidence discovered pushes back trial of Vicky Shellabarger

"No matter what else, this newly discovered report merits investigation by both the state and defense in order to ensure that my client has a fair trial," stated Stephen Chamberlain, defense attorney.

No new trial date has been set, but both parties will check in with the judge on a monthly basis going forward.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out with posting press releases and articles from our news department from time to time.