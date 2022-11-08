Cholesterol Health Generic
Rasi Bhadramani

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - A new Cleveland Clinic study shows over-the-counter dietary supplements claiming to help lower cholesterol aren't very effective.

Cardiologists say they studied six supplements including fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols, and red yeast rice. And then compared them to statins – which are prescription medicines. The results showed that a low-dose statin was much more effective at reducing cholesterol than any of the supplements. They also found that statins are just as safe as the supplements. In addition, the supplements did very little in helping to reduce cholesterol. So, what does this mean for people with high cholesterol?

