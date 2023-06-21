June 21, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Adjutant General's Department: COLUMBUS, Ohio — Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, has received the 2023 Harry S. Hertz Leadership Award from the Baldrige Foundation, which recognizes an individual whose behaviors are a role model for others.
“The Hertz Leadership Award recognizes role-model leaders that challenge, encourage, and empower others to achieve performance excellence,” said Al Faber, president and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation. “Maj. Gen. Harris is a role-model leader, deeply committed to the Baldrige framework and embodies the Baldrige leadership properties.”
The Baldrige Foundation provides tools, education, and awareness for improving performance in businesses, schools, and government.
“I am honored to receive this award from the Baldrige Foundation,” Harris said. “The real value of the Baldrige framework is that it allows us to ‘see’ ourselves and better understand how well we are addressing our strategic responsibilities. It is an invaluable tool for leaders who need to elevate the performance of their organizations, regardless of size or complexity.”
The adjutant general is a member of the governor’s cabinet and is responsible for the command of the Ohio Army National Guard, Ohio Air National Guard, and State Defense Force, which comprises the Ohio Military Reserve, Ohio Naval Militia, and Ohio Cyber Reserve. Harris, a resident of Pickerington, Ohio, has served as adjutant general since January 2019.
A video of Maj. Gen. Harris’ remarks during the awards ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfPZPb5L7WU