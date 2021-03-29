Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles updates website

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has updated their website to be more user friendly.
The improvements were made possible by a collaboration between Innovate Ohio and the BMV. The new website has an updated search function to make it easier to find what you need, a faster sign-in for the system, plus a feature that will let you check your driving record. The new website will also work better on mobile devices, like tablets or cell phones. But that is just the start of the changes that will be coming to the website.
“There is more coming on this, including online driver’s license renewal, ordering replacement driver’s licenses online, electronic vehicle titling, self-service terminals, online driver examinations, at least the written portion of this,” says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “All of this, this is going to enable us to do all of those kinds of things in the near future, to save people time and money.”
If you want to check out the new website log on to www.bmv.ohio.gov.