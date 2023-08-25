August 25, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, the University of Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, announced today an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8P.M. to 12A.M. tonight, on Main Street, in the City of Findlay, Hancock County.
The OVI checkpoints, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
The checkpoints will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.