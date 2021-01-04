Ordinance tabled for further discussion during Lima City Council Meeting

An ordinance will be tabled for further discussion by Lima City Council.
Ordinance 240-20 would provide support for small businesses and provide rental assistance for individuals struggling with paying rent. The ordinance would also approve $500,000 in funding for a permanent building for homeless families.
On Monday, the ordinance appeared for its third and final meeting. A motion was presented to table the ordinance for further discussion, to which all council members approved.
Lima City Council will now meet on Monday, January 11th to discuss the ordinance and present any amendments to the plan.
"What we are going to do is next Monday night we are going to have a committee-as-a-whole meeting for council to discuss this issue and try to get it refined to where it's acceptable and can pass." said John Nixon, Lima City Council President.
At previous city council meetings, some council members have brought up concerns on whether or not the city would be responsible for funding for the permanent building for homeless families.
Another concern raised by council members was the original designation for the funding. The funds were provided as a COVID-19 relief money, and any construction on a building would not begin until the latter half of 2021.