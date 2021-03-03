OSHA fines Bob Evans manufacturing plant for partial arm amputation

A local manufacturer has been hit with a hefty fine by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for an on-the-job accident that resulted in a worker losing part of her arm.
BEF Foods Inc. in Lima has been levied a $136,532 fine for two repeat violations of machine safety standards. A 39-year-old production worker got her left arm caught in a running auger while cleaning it last year. The worker suffered multiple lacerations and the partial amputation of her arm.
OSHA determined the company failed to shut down and isolate energy during maintenance work. They also say BEF failed to train employees on required lockout procedures when conducting maintenance. BEF’s Lima plant was cited for similar violations in 2016. The company has 15 business days to comply with the penalties or contest the findings. BEF Foods Inc. has 350 employees at its Lima facility.
“Machines and equipment must be disabled before workers perform service and maintenance to prevent unexpected startup or release of hazardous energy,” said OSHA Area Director Kimberly Nelson in Toledo, Ohio. “OSHA has specific regulations for implementing required training and safety procedures to protect workers from dangerous machinery.”
Based in Columbus, BEF Foods is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. Owned by Post Holdings Inc., BEF Foods employs more than 1,000 workers nationwide and 350 at the Lima facility.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. Learn more about OSHA.