OSU Lima holds spring semester blood drive

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima invited students and members of the community to lend an arm and donate blood.

The university hosted its spring semester blood drive as a way to give back to the people of the Lima area. The event was organized by the campus's student government in partnership with the American Red Cross. Donors had the option to receive a $10 gift card after completing their donation

"The importance of blood donation, and just like the way that our community gives back, cannot be emphasized enough. It's one of the many ways here at the Ohio State community we show and express our Buckeye love. We just try our best to give back to the community as often as we can and the students love it, we get very engaged," said Kachi Ejiogu, student.

If you are wanting to donate blood, the American Red Cross will be hosting another blood drive this Tuesday, February 28th at their facility.

