Over 30 local organizations gather in honor of victims for International Overdose Awareness Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Over thirty local organizations gathered in the square Thursday afternoon to do their part in the fight against overdose.
Thursday (8/31) was International Overdose Awareness Day in honor of both those who have lost their lives and survivors of overdose. Organizers of the 3rd Annual Resource Fair say that many in Lima have been hard at work trying to help those suffering from addiction and save lives, but they have seen an increase in overdoses since the pandemic began in 2020. They say that this is about more than just reaching out to victims, almost everyone's lives have been touched by addiction in some way.
"Honestly, you might think you've never had any exposure or experience, but everyone has, you just may not see it. Getting that education to spot it better and having the resources to help those once you do spot it is very important. It could literally be potentially saving a life," said Chelsea Rue, the community outreach manager at Brightview in Lima. "It happens to everybody. It has no specific category, or demographic it can target, it can literally target anybody. Any demographic, any race, any gender, any age. So it's very important to at least know the resources, how to spot it, or how to get the help."
Organizers add that having so many partners ensures that the event can address the diverse needs of all people seeking help for themselves or others, with free items like Narcan, food, or informational pamphlets.