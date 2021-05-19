Partnership between Ohio State Lima and Ford to provide hands-on education to students

A partnership was announced on Wednesday that not only aims to improve education in the area but to also retain local talent.
Ohio State Lima and the Lima Ford Engine Plant announced a partnership to establish the Ohio State Engineering Education and Manufacturing Center (EEMC) at the Ford Engine Plant Training Center.
The training center will be revitalized to provide learning and laboratory experiences for students in Ohio State's Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology (BSET) program.
"This partnership will prepare students to immediately contribute to the 21st Century manufacturing engineering jobs in our region upon graduation," said Tim Rehner, Dean and Director of Ohio State Lima. "The EEMC will integrate academia and industry by bringing both systems together in one space. Students will benefit from having easy access to a resource-rich space that is informed by the best from the manufacturing systems and academic discoveries."
The building, which measures 40,000 square feet, will house students in autumn of 2021.
"We're eager to transform this space and ultimately the advanced manufacturing landscape in this region," said Shawn Stewart, Plant Manager at the Ford Engine Lima Plant. "The EEMC will establish west central and northwest Ohio as the hub for manufacturing engineers in the region and the model for manufacturing engineering education."
The Ohio State University of Lima will also offer scholarships for the program. More information on the program can be found on the university's BSET website.