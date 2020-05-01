Press Release from Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op: PAULDING, OH — While students are told to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, getting their assignments completed for school might be a tough task — especially if some have unreliable internet service or no internet connection at all. That’s why Paulding Putnam Electric is turning their local parking into a Wi-Fi hotspot to assist those in need of internet.
Parents and students are invited to park in PPEC’s front lot and connect to the co-op’s free, public network called “PPEC-Community” for a high-speed internet connection every day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. This public service is available now through June 1, 2020.
“This hotspot will be open to the public, and we hope K-12 students and higher education students residing in the area will use the WiFi, if needed,” stated PPEC CEO and President George Carter.
Carter asks those who work in the parking lot to stay in their vehicles. Don’t leave kids unattended in cars, especially as temperatures begin to warm up in Ohio.
How to Connect to PPEC-Community network
After parking in PPEC’s front lot, users will need to select the Wi-Fi network called PPEC-Community on their mobile device, laptop, or tablet. A terms and conditions screen will pop up, which users must agree to before using the internet. Afterward, the network will send users to PPEC’s website at www.PPEC.coop. From there, users can navigate to whatever educational resources they need online.
Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op is located at the following address: 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding, Ohio. For more information, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357.
PPEC moves to full operation status, effective May 4
PPEC will be fully operational, bringing all staff back to the office and opening the drive-thru window for payments starting Monday, May 4. Please note the lobby will still be closed to the public until further notice. Employees will follow COVID-19 safety protocol from the governor, including wearing masks, maintaining 6-foot distancing, and frequently washing hands.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana. Since 1935, our not-for-profit model has allowed us to provide affordable, reliable, and safe power to rural areas with pride.
