People encouraged to prepare for cold weather during Winter Safety Awareness Week

Winter is just around the corner, and Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted are declaring the week of Nov. 15-21 Winter Safety Awareness Week to encourage people to get a head-start on their winter preparations.
While the weather is still fairly warm emergency management officials are encouraging people to take steps to get their homes and vehicles ready for cold weather now. That includes cleaning your gutters and chimneys and checking your vehicle's tires and wiper fluid. Having an emergency supply kit stocked in your vehicle is also recommended.
Starting now will give you a chance to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather in the next few months. "If you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail, so make sure that you’re ready nowhere in November," said Tom Berger, Allen County Emergency Management Director. "December, January, February, that’s not really the time that you want to start. You want to make sure that your vehicles are ready now, your houses are ready now because we know we’ve had snow in November and by December we’re going to have that winter weather."
The US Winter Outlook, published by the NOAA is showing that below average temperatures and more precipitation are likely for Ohio this winter.