Pop-up testing sites help control spread of COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic, the state of Ohio has been saying that one key to controlling the spread is testing. So to help with local efforts, the Ohio Department of Health has been offering pop-up testing locations throughout the state. In the past, the Ohio National Guard has visited places like Allen and Hancock Counties to conduct COVID testing. Being tested allow infected individuals to be identified and isolated to prevent further spreading. Governor Mike DeWine says that testing is open to all areas of the state, and he has made offers to health and government leaders to bring a pop-up location to their community.
“Anybody that wants testing, we will bring it there,” says Gov. DeWine. “We would love to bring more testing to Mercer County, to Shelby County, to Auglaize, any county that wants us to come, you know, we will come. The National Guard has done a phenomenal job. The only thing that we ask any place we go is that the local community support it, get the word out, and get people there so they can be tested. “
The Ohio Department of Health will be bringing a pop-up testing site to the Paulding County Fairgrounds Monday, November 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and to Putnam County Fairgrounds on Friday, December 6th from noon to 4 p.m. The testing is free and open to everyone. Those under 18 years old will need to have the consent of their parent or guardian.
Paulding November 30th
Paulding County Fairgrounds - OSU Extension Building
503 Fairgrounds Drive
Paulding, OH 45879
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ottawa December 6th
Putnam County Fairground
1490 South Agner St.
Ottawa, OH 45875
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.