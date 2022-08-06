Washington D.C. (WLIO) -With just a few months left in office, Senator Rob Portman is trying to get some legislation passed before he goes. One is the Border Patrol Enhancement Act, which would raise the pay of border patrol agents to be closer to other federal agents and plus increase the total number of agents to over 20 thousand. The bill also would create a border patrol reserve, which would have around 25 hundred people in it. With the record number of people crossing the border, Portman says he would like to see this done on a bipartisan bases.
“It is a mess down at the border, an absolute crisis going on,” says Portman. ”To help the border patrol we have to finish the fence, we need to stop encouraging people to come to our country by allowing them to come in without proving that they qualify for asylum these are thing that are pretty commonsense.”
Another bill he was pushing to get passed was the CHIPS Act which is scheduled to be signed into law next week. The CHIPS Act would provide incentives for companies to make semiconductor chips in the United States and scientific research over the next decade to keep the u-s competitive with China.
Media release from Sen. Rob Portman's Office
Thursday, August 4, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC –Today, U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), James Lankford (R-OK), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) introduced the bipartisan Border Patrol Enhancement Act to establish the Border Patrol Reserve and provide a much-needed pay raise to our Border Patrol agents during this current border crisis. This bill would create a 2,500 agent reserve force, increase the number of total Border Patrol agents to 20,500, and raise Border Patrol pay by 14 percent to be more competitive with other federal law enforcement agents, including other agents under the Department of Homeland Security. The legislation also standardizes professional development and training requirements for all Border Patrol agents.
“Every time I’ve visited with Border Patrol, they have made it clear that they need increased funding to recruit and retain agents. At a time when our southern border crisis is heading towards a catastrophe, we must provide Border Patrol with the tools and resources they need to do their jobs. That’s why I am pleased to introduce this bipartisan legislation to address recruitment and retention challenges by authorizing a raise for agents, and create a Border Patrol Reserve to provide the support our Border Patrol agents need as the influx of unlawful migrants and illicit narcotics continues to worsen,” said Portman.
“Border Patrol must maintain a strong workforce to secure the border, protect our communities, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of migrants. Border Patrol does not have the staffing or resources to meet that goal – our bipartisan legislation addresses these issues to adequately support Border Patrol as they protect Arizona communities,” said Sinema.
“I remain extremely grateful to Border Patrol agents for staying focused on our national security, even in this season of chaos on the border,” said Lankford. “Biden continues to encourage illegal border crossers to enter the US, and our Border Patrol stand between US citizens and people from 150 countries coming into our nation, potentially connected to the Mexican cartels or terrorist organizations worldwide. I’ve heard from Border Patrol directly that morale is low because their hands are tied when trying to enforce the law, which makes it difficult to recruit and retain the best and brightest. We must ensure the Border Patrol has the people and tools they need to do their job and the incentives to bring in the best people. Our national security depends on it.”
“Border Patrol agents put their lives on the line every day to secure the border and keep our communities safe. Our bipartisan bill will give the hardworking men and women of the Border Patrol the support, resources, and pay raises they deserve. We’ll keep working with Republicans and Democrats to ensure that our law enforcement has the tools needed to recruit and retain agents so we can ensure a secure, fair, and orderly process at the border,” said Kelly.
"On behalf of the men and women of the National Border Patrol Council, I want to thank and applaud Senators Portman, Sinema, Lankford and Kelly for their leadership in introducing legislation that will secure critical resources in an effort to secure our borders,” said Brandon Judd, President, National Border Patrol Council. “The National Border Patrol Council staunchly supports this legislation because we are currently witnessing unprecedented public safety and public health crises, with record numbers of Americans dying of drug overdoses and record numbers of individuals defying our laws with no consequences and entering our country illegally, oftentimes undetected. This legislation will dramatically enhance the ability to recruit and retain highly professional Border Patrol Agents and invest in these Agents who risk their lives trying to secure our border every day. The ongoing lawlessness and the tragic loss of lives cannot continue and we urge the Senate to consider and pass the Border Patrol Enhancement Act immediately."
