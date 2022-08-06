rob portman

Washington D.C. (WLIO) -With just a few months left in office, Senator Rob Portman is trying to get some legislation passed before he goes.   One is the Border Patrol Enhancement Act,  which would raise the pay of border patrol agents to be closer to other federal agents and plus increase the total number of agents to over 20 thousand.  The bill also would create a border patrol reserve, which would have around 25 hundred people in it.  With the record number of people crossing the border, Portman says he would like to see this done on a bipartisan bases.

“It is a mess down at the border, an absolute crisis going on,” says Portman.   ”To help the border patrol we have to finish the fence, we need to stop encouraging people to come to our country by allowing them to come in without proving that they qualify for asylum these are thing that are pretty commonsense.” 

