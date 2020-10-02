Power line workers soar through the sky hanging from a helicopter in Allen County

Workers from a company in Pennsylvania are soaring through the skies in Allen County in a bit of an unusual way.
For the past couple of days, Haverfield Aviation has been upgrading the power lines near Old State Rt. 12. To get workers and new parts up to the power lines, they’ve been using a small helicopter. The workers fly through the air suspended under the helicopter, waiting to drop down on the towers.
Zachary Wilson, an aerial lineman at Haverfield Aviation says, “Oh yeah, it’s exciting. You kind of don’t think about it as much after you do it for a while. You kind of get used to it until other people kind of ask you, ‘Man, that’s crazy, that looks fun,’ and yeah, it is fun.”
Wilson says the hardest part of the job is the physical work. As far as the job being scary, he says there are some scary situations that he’s in, but that’s what makes it fun.