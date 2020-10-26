A program will be helping African American Children in the Lima Community.
"My Brother's Keeper" is a program that aims to inspire positive racial identity and promote leadership and positive self-esteem in youth that are signed up in the program.
On Monday, a special meeting was held at the Bradfield Community Center with supervisors and advisors of the program, briefing them on what they will be teaching youth.
The program will aid youth and families in Lima and Allen County.
The program is part of the National Obama Foundation and a statewide effort to create a positive impact in the community.
"We're teaching them pride in being who they are, being black males, and what that means, what that looks like, and what that sounds like," said Emmanuel Curtis, a Lima Lead for the My Brother's Keeper program. "To help them balance and defeat barriers that may be set against them, and instill a sense of community pride."
The program is currently focused on children in grades 4th-8th. Those who are interested in the program can call the following individuals for more information:
- Emmanuel Curtis - 419-549-0134
- Jaylond Duncan - 419-396-5461
- Dr. Andrea Guice - 419-228-7766