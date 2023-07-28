Putnam County Health Department taking appointments for back-to-school vaccinations

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Health Department is reminding parents that it's time to get vaccines up-to-date before the school year starts.
Throughout the month of August, there will be nine vaccination clinics at the health department's office in Ottawa, one in Columbus Grove, and one in Leipsic. You can reserve your spot by over the phone. You will also need to bring proof of insurance and your child's vaccination record to the appointment.
Health officials would like to remind the public that getting children vaccinated is important to help reduce the spread of preventable diseases.
"Our state is seeing more outbreaks of the vaccine preventable diseases. For example, there was a measles outbreak associated with a daycare in Columbus this year. There's a chicken pox outbreak going on in Henry County," said Sherri Recker, the director of nursing at the Putnam County Health Department.
To see the dates and times for the clinics, visit their website or call the health department at (419)-523-5608.