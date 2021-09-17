Rebel Run takes over Allen County Fairgrounds this weekend

Calling all classic car lovers. The Rebel Run has returned for another year to the Allen County Fairgrounds!
The Rebel Run classic car, truck, and motorcycle event brings out some of the best-looking hot rods and vintage cars in the area. With dozens of categories to take home a trophy for, the car show strikes up a bit of competition in the classic car community.
"The goal is to win best in show but I'll be happy with anything. I know it's pretty hard to win best in show, there's a lot of nice cars out here and there will be a lot of nice cars tomorrow too," said Bob Dunlap.
Bob Dunlap came from Defiance to show off his incredible 1995 Chevy Sedan Delivery. The pristine pearl paint job catches your eye at first glance, and the waterfall in the back door adds a unique touch to an already impressive car. The passion Dunlap has for classic cars, specifically, these types of Chevys runs much deeper than just being a weekend hobby for him.
"My son, when he was born in 1970, he was taken home from the hospital three days after he was born in a 1956 four-door Chevy station wagon. My whole family has been involved with tri fives forever so this piece was just a notch in the belt or whatever more. This is probably the nicest car anybody in my family has ever owned," explained Dunlap.
Organizers of the event expect to see hundreds of cars pull into the fairgrounds over the course of today and tomorrow, with plenty of classic car owners hoping to take home best in show. And, it's a people's choice award event so anyone who attends can help pick and choose who's got the hottest set of wheels.
"I think this will be our biggest show that we've had so far. Great weather, people have a little bit of money and they're wanting to get out. I hope that we can make 400 cars, showcars in here, we're not quite there yet. All years, rat rods, every kind of car that you can imagine, they're here," said Max McCluer, organizer of The Rebel Run.
The car show runs again tomorrow at the fairgrounds with gates opening at 8 in the morning and closing at 5 p.m.