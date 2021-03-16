Rhodes State College Board of Trustees discuss equipment as Borra Center for Health Sciences construction continues

Construction moves along on the Borra Center for Health Sciences.
The Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Rhodes State College said that the construction is moving along as scheduled on the Borra Center for Health Sciences and is expected to be completed in June of this year and will have students in it beginning in the upcoming fall semester. During the Tuesday afternoon board meeting, the board discussed purchasing furniture and equipment to move into the building in the coming months that will go a long way in teaching and preparing students for a medical setting.
Kevin Reeks, the Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Rhodes State College said, “The technology is one thing, it’s great to have, but obviously you have to have the professors and the instructors to make everything come to life. It’s when they really come together though to have all of this state-of-the-art kind of technology and equipment right there at their fingertips. It’s the way that students are learning now”
You can find more information on the Borra Center for Health Sciences on their website https://www.rhodesstate.edu/rhodes-state-college-borra-center-for-health-sciences/index.html