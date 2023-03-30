Rhodes State College is offering summer programs for students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College says now is the time to get your children signed up for some fun this summer.
The college has programs available for students going into the second through tenth grade next school year. The Rhodesology summer camps have age-appropriate programs for elementary and junior high students, that range from stem to e-sports. New this year is the pre-college summer programs for students going into eighth through tenth grade, which are weeklong courses in fields like agriculture, medical, and artificial intelligence.
"We really look at trying to get kids and youth the opportunity to pursue a possible interest in what their future career field might be," says Ashley Hunter, Coordinator for Youth and Community Programming at Rhodes State College.
Both programs run from June 12th through the 16th, prices range from $69 to $129. To sign up, log on to www.rhodesstate.edu/rhodesology.