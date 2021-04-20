Rhodes State College upgrading infrastructure

Rhodes State College Board of Trustees met Tuesday afternoon to discuss technology upgrades.
The board voted to approved purchases for the replacement of all underground fiber across the college and the purchases for the replacement of the core technology infrastructure. The current fiber has not been replaced since the 1980s and would increase connectivity, while the replacement of the core technology infrastructure would upgrade routers and switches to increase reliability.
Russell Litke, Vice President of Finance and Business at Rhodes State College said, “Both of these are the backbone to the Wi-Fi so it will help the students when they are on campus by increasing the reliability and the speed of their Wi-Fi, but it will also help with the instruction in class and if they are taking classes remotely as well.”
The board also voted to approve the purchases of equipment to bring the growing industry of eSports to Rhodes State College.
Dr. Antoinette Baldin, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Workforce Development said, “We are going to be using the summer to get the facility redesigned, get the construction completed, get the type of the equipment we need into that space so that we are ready to go for when students return to campus with us in the fall.”
Litke hopes to have the upgrades done before the upcoming fall semester begins.