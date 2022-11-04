Rhodes State College welcomes area superintendents to annual summit

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The role of secondary education is changing to meet the demands of both the students and the workforce. That was one of the messages at today's annual superintendent summit at Rhodes State College.

Representatives from all the school districts that Rhodes State College works with were in attendance learning about the ways Ohio community colleges can assist in filling the workforce pipeline. By working with their K-12, business, and university partners, changes can be made to meet all their needs. They have seen success with the college credit plus program that allows high school students to take college courses.

