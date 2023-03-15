Sara Weekley named Deputy Director of Lima's Utilities Department

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's search is over for their next deputy director of the utilities department.
Sara Weekley was sworn-in as the new deputy director. The city has been looking for a person to be Director Mike Caprella's deputy for over a year. The utilities department's budget alone is comparable to the whole general fund budget for the city. So, they were looking for the right person to help lead it. While Weekley has experience working in the department, she's taking time to learn about all aspects of what they do.
"I was supervisor of the customer service office," says Sara Weekley, new deputy director of Lima's Utilities department. "So, I know a little bit about the field. I am more interested in learning about the plants. So, I am trying to get in there a lot more and learn what they have going on there."
Weekley has worked with the utilities department for the last nine years.