SCOTUS receives petition regarding double jeopardy for Travis Soto case

The petition has been filed to the Supreme Court on behalf of Putnam County man, Travis Soto.

Attorneys for Soto are petitioning for the highest court to rule on the case surrounding double jeopardy. The Ohio Supreme Court and an appellate court has ruled double jeopardy doesn't apply in Soto's case. He served five years in prison for child endangerment after saying his 2-year-old son died in an ATV accident. After serving his time he admitted to law enforcement he staged the accident and beat his son to death. Soto was then indicted again, this time for aggravated murder and four other charges. The next step is to wait to see if the Supreme Court will hear the case.

 

