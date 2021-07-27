Shawnee School District hires new superintendent

The Shawnee School Board met Tuesday evening and introduced their new superintendent.
The board met, and officially hired Jude Meyers as the district’s new superintendent. Meyers has 38 years of experience in education. He has been the superintendent at Gallia County schools since 2014 and before that was superintendent for 4 years at Old Fort Schools in Seneca County. Meyers expressed that one of the reasons he took the job was to be closer to family and is also looking forward to making connections throughout the community as the school year approaches.
He said, “I think the biggest thing for me is building relationships. Starting with the kids and the staff and the families, community. Really listening to what their expectations are of me and the school system. Shawnee is a great district, but obviously want to inspire and help make it even better than what it is.”
Meyer will begin his work on August 1st. Superintendent Jim Kanable will stay on for a year as a special assistant for transition.