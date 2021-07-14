Shawnee Township Police Department receive complaints of phone scam

The Shawnee Township Police Department is warning residents to keep an eye out for a phone scam.
Earlier this week, township police received two complaints of people scammed out of money. Both reports said that they received a call from a person claiming to be a sergeant with the Allen County Sheriff's Office. The caller claimed that the resident had a warrant out for their arrest and to avoid being arrested, the resident had to purchase money cards. The caller then remains on the line during the process. One case involved $1,800, the other was $500.
Police remind residents that law enforcement will not contact you via phone for active warrants and will never have you buy money cards to post bond. They ask anyone with additional information to contact their office at 419-227-1115.