Shawnee Township residents gather to organize opposition to the solar project

Shawnee Township residents gathered at Shawnee Alliance Church in order to plan next their next steps to oppose an upcoming solar panel project.
Lightsource BP previously announced a $316 million solar farm project that Trustees say would occupy approximately 2,600 acres of land in Shawnee Township.
The farm will be named the Birch Solar Farm and is privately funded. The plan is to put the farm around South Kemp Road, south of Fort Amanda Road.
Shawnee Township residents previously voiced their concerns at last Monday's Township's Trustee meeting, where some trustees announced their disapproval of the project.
On Monday, residents discussed what can be done next to have their voices heard.
Jim Thompson organized the meeting and shared that he hopes that the Shawnee Township community can be on the same page when they later present their concerns to Lightsource BP representatives.
"We need to consolidate our concerns so that we have one voice going forward after tonight," said Thompson.