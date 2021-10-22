Shawnee vs. Elida battling for Rivals United

Two local school rivals are going head to head in the race to raise the most money for the United Way.
Shawnee and Elida High Schools are taking part in their first-ever Rivals United event. For the past week, local businesses have been selling both Elida and Shawnee-themed items, with portions of the sales going back to United Way.
The school that raises the most money through these sales, as well as tee shirt sales at their school, will be deemed the winner of Rivals United. The event is thanks to Shawnee senior Kaelan Swallow, who reached out to United Way about wanting to take part with Elida as their rival.
Swallow says, “It was a lot of fun to see, especially this week, a lot of the rivalry back and forth, which school’s winning which businesses and just to see the competition and friendly banter which I think will go really well and I hope it happens next year and keeps going.”
Derek Stemen, the president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima says the support from Swallow and the surrounding community comes at a great time.
“We are so proud of Kaelan and both classes, both at Shawnee and Elida, for stepping up in such a huge way to help the community," says Stemen. "We have so many individuals in this community who are in need. Last year we more than doubled our services provided and we could not do that if it wasn’t for the great support of Shawnee and Elida and all of our schools.”
United Way says at least $7,000 have been raised, and it looks like Shawnee is in the lead. The final amount raised and the winner will be announced during the third quarter of their football game Friday night.