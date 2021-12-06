Shelby county man dies in a crash while being chased by police

Shelby County deputies are investigating a police chase that ended in a fatal crash. 65-year-old Edward Gunter of Sidney died in the crash. According to the sheriff's deputies, the Sidney Police officers tried to pull over Gunter around 2:30 pm Sunday afternoon, but he sped off. The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour; the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, overturned and then continue to hit a tree and a house in the 19000 block of Dingman Slagle Road. The speed of the vehicle was so great the engine separated from the car traveled another 100 feet down the road. Gunter was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.