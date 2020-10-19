Shooting suspect gives attorney more time to prepare for trial with a time waiver

A Lima woman facing weapons-related charges gives her attorney more time to prepare for trial.
Adriania Denson signed a time waiver in court Monday waiving her right to a speedy trial. Her trial has now been pushed back to March.
Denson pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a firearm, improperly discharging a firearm into a home, and discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise.
Court documents allege on Aug. 2, Denson was shooting at Tony Slusher and his home was allegedly shot too. Denson is out on bond and house arrest with certain work privileges. She's back in court in December for a motion hearing. Her attorney filed a motion to get statements she made tossed out of the case.