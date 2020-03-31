Sign Pro Imaging keeps spirits high with inspiring signs

Isolation may make it hard to stay connected with those around you. But a local business is coming up with creative ways to keep spirits high when communication is limited.
Sign Pro Imaging Inc. in Lima is selling inspiring signs for area residents to stick in their yards. The first sign brings awareness to the most vulnerable populations by allowing buyers to decorate it using a national hashtag. The second sign is brightly colored and double-sided to display a reassuring message to those passing by.
All profits will be donated to the West Ohio Food Bank and go toward the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment for local medical personnel. Sign Pro is also currently working with Coleman Professional Services to make another sign. It will display a message of hope for those struggling mentally during this time. Owner of Sign Pro, Michelle Sterling, says the idea came when a family member wanted the community to realize we are all in this together.
She explains, "My mom messaged and actually knew that I was struggling a little bit to keep the doors open and to keep everyone working here when this first started. And thought it would be a great idea to get some positive messages out."
Sterling says the best way to purchase signs is through their Facebook page where shop links are available, as the business's building is not open. You can also place an order through their email, sales@signpro-lima.com. All payments must be made online, and Sterling will be personally delivering all signs herself.