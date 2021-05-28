Skin cancer awareness month comes to an end with free screenings

May is skin cancer awareness month, and to wrap up the final days, Lima Memorial Health System offered free screenings.
As the weather heats up and the sun starts to beat down a bit harder, local healthcare professionals are trying to spread awareness about the risks of skin cancer.
On Friday, there were free skin cancer screenings at the Lima Memorial Medical Park. Although skin cancer can develop because of genetics, there’s also steps you can take to prevent getting serious, cancer-causing skin damage.
Bryan Gray, a dermatologist with Lima Memorial says, “Melanoma is preventable, so limiting UV sun exposure whether that be, I recommend sunscreen with a high SPF of at least 50, definitely avoiding tanning beds because tanning beds can increase your risk of melanoma two-fold. Those things are preventable, your genetic history obviously is not.”
People with fair skin, and those who are outside all day for work are just two high-risk demographics for skin cancer. To learn more or to set up a screening, you can head to limamemorial.org.