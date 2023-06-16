June 16, 2023 Press Release from Mark A. Badertscher, OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – The Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting “An Evening Garden Affair” on Monday evening, June 26 at the Friendship Gardens of Hardin County located at 960 W. Kohler Street in Kenton. The event is from 6:30 to 8:00 pm and will feature John King, Hancock County Master Gardener Volunteer, and part-time horticulturist with the Findlay Country Club. He is a 1983 graduate of the University of Kansas where he received a degree in Biology.
The topic of the program will be “Small Space Vegetable Gardening.” King will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of growing vegetables in pots and grow bags as well as the square foot gardening method, touching on the Mittleider gardening method. The Mittleider gardening method was developed for growing plants in a soilless medium to create high yield vegetable gardens under precisely controlled feeding and watering conditions.
Attendees will gather in the Friendship Gardens of Hardin County for tours at 6:30 pm with Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. Learn about the many different themed gardens at this educational demonstration garden. There will be snacks and drinks available, along with free plants to lucky attendees before moving to Simon Kenton School gymnasium with seating at 7:00 pm for the program presented by speaker John King.
This event is free and open to the public, rain, or shine. Those who have an interest in gardening will not want to miss this event. Parking is available at the garden off West Kohler Street or in front of Simon Kenton School. For further information contact the OSU Extension office at 419-674-2297.