Snow plowing woes for local business due to mild winter

Take a look around, neighborhoods look a bit different than they do typically during this time of the year and for snow and ice removal companies the weather is impacting business.
"We provide snow removal and salting and we do also street parking lots at night," says Phil Hicks, Owner of Hicks Lawn Service. And Hicks is among those having a difficult time finding work this time of year with a lack of winter weather.
"In the winter where you don’t get much snow at least our parking lot sweepers are still working a little bit," added Hicks.
And with the lack of snow this year, he says his customers play a large role in his line of work.
“It depends on the customer, some customers have zero tolerance for snow so we have still been out and spread salt or maybe that little dusting or inch or two of snow you may get to plow,” says Hicks.
But after being in business for more than two decades, Hicks says this is something he’s learned to prepare for. “This winter we haven't had a lot of snow and that happens but in 23 years you kinda get used to it a little bit you're gonna have good years you're gonna have bad years.”
And during those bad years, Hicks says he spends time on maintenance and preparing for the future. “We do service equipment we paint equipment or prepare for spring you always have to look out to the next season.”
But one thing is for certain, with plenty of time left in winter, things can always take a turn.
“At any time is could change,” adds Hicks. “Mother Nature has control so next week it could be totally different.”