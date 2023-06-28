Springfield Fireworks recommends everyone buy fireworks now before 4th of July rush

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - If you have not purchased your fireworks yet for the 4th of July, you may want to get to act fast.
Springfield Fireworks in Bluffton say that their sales have been steady but are starting to pick up - especially this coming weekend.
“We are really expecting this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to be busy,” said Greg Greer, Operations Manager of Springfield Fireworks.
Supply chain issues have been halting customers from getting their fireworks over the past couple of years, but Springfield Fireworks says that they have not run into any issues this year, meaning that they are up to stock on the latest items.
“Last year ocean freight was extremely high and it affected prices, this year it has come down some,” said Greer. “So we have been able to adjust some of our prices down, and we have gotten merchandise a lot quicker this year than we have the past couple of years.”
Families are out shopping to ensure that their kids have another memorable Independence Day. Randy Jarvis, an Indian Lake resident, was at Springfield Fireworks with his son, who was excited to pick out fireworks for the big day.
“He’s helping decide, but we like to find ones that just make the kids smile,” said Jarvis.
The Surfield family was also out picking out the perfect firework for this coming Tuesday.
“He really likes the fireworks a lot,” said Tim Surfield, a Lima Resident, on shopping for fireworks with his son. “We have been doing them pretty much every year.”
The busiest days for Springfield Fireworks happen the day of, as well as the day before the 4th of July.
“I don’t know why people don’t come a little bit earlier, but if they come on the third or the fourth we typically have lines of people waiting to check out,” said Greer.