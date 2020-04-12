SR 81 bridge east of Lima to close for 3 months to replace deck

Motorists traveling on State Route 81 East of Lima will have to plan for a detour for the next three months.
ODOT District 1 has announced that work will begin on Monday April 13th on the bridge that crosses over the Ottawa River by Sandusky Road. Miller Brother Construction out of Archbold will be replacing the bridge deck and the projects is expected to be completed by August. ODOT is advising truck traffic coming off of I-75 to head East on State Route 309 to Ada and then head North to State Route 81.