The 40th anniversary of Country Concert pushed back to 2021

One of the biggest events in our area is taking this year off and will be ready to entertain country fans in 2021.
Country Concert in Fort Loramie has rescheduled their 40th-anniversary event for July 8-10th 2021 and they are hoping to have the same artist they had scheduled for this year, which includes Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, and Jason Aldean. An organizer said they looked at every possible option to have the 2020 event safely for everyone involved. The annual concert draws around 70,000 concert-goers. People who have purchased their tickets for this year will get an email with information on how to keep your tickets for next year or get a refund.
From Country Concert website: Thank you, fans, for your continued support of Country Concert.
We are incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule our 40th Anniversary event until July 8, 9, 10, 2021.
We explored every possible option to have the 2020 event safely for our fans, charitable organizations, vendors, sponsors, employees, and local businesses.
Our plan is to have the same show for 2021. We will have more announcements on that coming very soon.
Next week every ticket buyer will receive an email with information on how to keep your tickets, seats, and camping for CC 2021 or request a full refund.
Be safe and take care of each other. We hope to see you in 2021