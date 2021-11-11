The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates shots fired report

The Allen County Sheriff's Office responded to a condominium to investigate a shots fired call.
The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The sheriff's office blocked off part of an area at Gatehouse Condominiums near the Lima Mall on Cable Road. Scanner traffic said a victim was taken to the hospital and that deputies were looking for a reportedly armed suspect.
There's no word on if the suspect has been captured or the victim's condition. We'll have more information once it's released.