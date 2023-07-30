The Auglaize Co. Fair is ready for a week of food, 4H, and fun

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Fair is ready for a week of food, 4H, and fun. Fair officials opened the 2023 fair Sunday in front of its newest addition to the fairgrounds, a new entrance to the Piehl Family Arena. The entrance, complete with a grain bin, was always in the works for the arena to help reflect the county's agricultural roots. A patio was also unveiled to honor the 4H members. With the help of Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, the new additions also include an air-conditioned community room. The fair is gearing up for a big week, with all sorts of free entertainment for people to check out.
“We have the trapezes, the Flying Cortes, which was here last year, but they have added a human cannonball to it this year. So, we are excited to see that,” says Ed Doenges, Auglaize Co. Fair Secretary and Manager. “We got an XPogo Stunt Team, which is a pogo stick stunt team. They told me that I had 20 feet of clearance on them, so we will see if they can reach that or not. And we got the Wheels of Agriculture trivia. Please come out and visit us, we are glad to have you out.”
The grandstand has some free events which include Wiener Dog Races at 5 pm and Kiddie Tractor Pulls at 7 pm on Monday. Harness racing Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 pm. Demolition Derby hits the grandstand on Thursday at 7:30 pm and the A-Bar Rodeo at 7 pm on Friday. The Bear Hallow Wood Carving Auction at 4 pm and the Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 pm wrap up the fair on Saturday. For more information about events log onto the Auglaize County Fair website.