The science behind and outlook for this year's fall colors

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is hard to believe, but the natural beauty of those vivid fall colors is fast approaching, so what does this year's outlook entail? Meteorologist Conner Prince dives into the science and the forecast!
The middle of September is already upon us, and that means the leaves are about to change colors for the fall season! However, how does this beautiful process work?
With the onset of cooler temperatures and shortening longevity of daylight, chlorophyll, the tree's natural chemical that produces a leaf's green color during spring and summer, breaks down and permits the remaining chemicals to change the leaf's color such as xanthophyll producing yellow, carotene producing orange, and anthocyanin producing red. You will also notice more potency in the colors when a dry, late summer transitions into autumn with sunny days and cool nights.
When does Lima experience its peak fall foliage? While each year varies, the average peak of bright colors typically occurs sometime in the middle of October. So, what can we expect for this year?
First, let's look at the temperature outlook for the next two weeks by the climate prediction center. Below-normal and cooler temperatures are favored between September 16th and September 20th, but there are indications that temperatures could moderate back to normal with perhaps above-normal temperatures not out of the question between September 18th and September 24th.
Finally, after we combine all of the current conditions and expected outlooks together, it is likely that minimal color change can be expected now through September 18th. By September 25th, west-central Ohio will likely begin to notice the first patchy color changes. By October 2nd, colors are forecast to progress into the partial stage, and near-peak conditions are likely by October 9th with a peak occurring just after.