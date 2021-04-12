The "Uniquely Abled Academy" now in session at Rhodes State College

It was the first day of classes for several “Uniquely Abled” students at Rhodes State College.
April 12th was a day of learning about what tools students will be using in their labs for “Computer Numerical Control” machinists training. It is a new initiative at Rhodes to train highly functioning individuals with autism to be skilled workers in several high demand manufacturing positions.
John Wheeler, Associate Coordinator of Quality Initiatives and Project Management in Workforce Development and Innovation at Rhodes State College explains, “We get these young men into a career. A good paying career that is going to stuck with them for the rest of their life and they will earn a good wage and be a good productive citizen.”
Wheeler emphasizes these “Uniquely Abled” students will be good reliable employees for any company that hires them. The academy is a free 16-week program and is the first “Uniquely Abled Academy” outside of California.