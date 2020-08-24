Three individuals cause damage at Mercer County Fairgrounds; estimated to be in thousands

The Mercer County Fairgrounds and the Mercer County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating damage caused to the fairgrounds. Several thousand dollars worth of damage was reported to have occurred this past Sunday, according to the fairgrounds.
On Sunday, August 23rd three individuals broke into the fairgrounds between midnight and 5 a.m. They then proceeded to take six golf carts from under the grandstands and used them to drive to Westview Park. The golf carts sustained significant damage. One cart was driven into Westview Pond, while another two carts had bent frames. Tire rods were also ripped off two carts.
According to the fairgrounds, damage was caused to a newly resurfaced track, where the individuals played "Demo Derby" with the golf carts in the pit while knocking over flower boxes. Damage was also reported to the Port-a-Pots in Westview Park. Bathroom stalls, toiler paper, and soap dispensers were ripped off walls. The Little Free Library located at the fairgrounds also sustained significant damage.
The Mercer County Fairgrounds is asking for additional information on the three individuals, as well as requesting security camera footage from anyone in the Bruns Addition Area and Westside Mobile Home Community. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department or the Mercer County Fairgrounds.