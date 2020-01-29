Three Ohio cities on list of drivers overpaying for gasoline

The three "Big C's" of Ohio appeared on a recent list of cities where their drivers are overpaying for gas.
The list, which was released by GasBuddy.com, showed that Columbus is number 2 in the nation where drivers are spending more at one gas station instead of finding another station with a lower price. Cincinnati ranked 4th, Cleveland, 13th.
The list was put together through a study done by GasBuddy, where they looked at gas price data and compared that with the Pay with GasBuddy transactions through their app. They found that around 37% of Americans are overpaying for their gasoline.
Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy says that many people don't take that extra time to find the best prices and ultimately pay more at the pump.
"A lot of motorists kind of shrug that off as a waste of time of a few seconds that it takes, but ultimately they may not shove it off when it comes to big-screen TVs or next flight they’re taking - they'll competitively shop for that," said DeHaan, who is head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "It seems like very small amounts that they may be overpaying, maybe five or ten cents, but for the course of the year that adds up to several hundred dollars."
Number one on GasBuddy's list was Phoenix, Arizona, where around 59% of citizens were overspending on their gas.