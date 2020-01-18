Three people inducted into Elida Bulldogs Hall of Fame

The Elida Bulldogs held their Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and banquet.
Three people were inducted into the Elida Athletics Hall of Fame for their outstanding performances with the school. The Bulldog family came out to celebrate Mark Thompson, Nichole Monroe Della Vella, and Terry Myers.
“Truly honored, humbled, kind of a surprise actually but, you know, blessed to be able to do this,” says Thompson.
“I’m really excited, it’s good to be back here. I haven’t been back in the new high school, so it’s a wonderful location and I’m really impressed with everything and happy to see some familiar faces and old teachers while I’m here,” says Monroe Della Vella.
“It’s quite an honor. Very much an honor. Unexpected," says Myers.
All three people were heavily involved with Elida sports when they attended school and continued their love for sports even after graduating. Myers has been announcing Elida games for over 40 years and is known as “The voice of Elida varsity football and basketball.” While Monroe Della Vella holds three records for track and field from her time at Elida, she continues to run and has even coached track. Thompson has coached many sports at Elida for over 30 years, with his specialty as a baseball coach.