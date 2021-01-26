Tree seedling sale is back through Allen Soil and Water Conservation District

For the last 54 years, the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District has provided its popular Tree Seedling Sale to the public. It offers a low-cost source of plant materials to anybody, not just residents of Allen County. This year, there are 19 types of trees available for purchase. The plants are 1-to-4-year seedlings, or 4-to-6-year transplants. They range anywhere from 8 to 18 inches in height at the time of pick up.
Casey, Heilman, the Stormwater Program Manager for the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District says planting these affordable trees on your own property has many benefits.
"Trees are just fantastic in what they can do for us. They not only take up some of that extra storm water. They also provide food and housing for wildlife," explains Heilman. "As well as take out some of that carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the air. Trees can also raise your property value. So, there's lots of benefits to planting trees."
The last day to place seedling orders is March 8th. Buyers will be notified of a pick up time and location via postcard or email, which is estimated to be in mid-April. The organization is also offering their fingerling fish and rain barrel sales this year. Orders for all can be placed on allenswcd.com under the Services & Programs tab or by calling their office at 419-228-0017.
Anyone interested in helping package trees can call their office or email gary@allenswcd.com or sandra@allenswcd.com.