Two men hospitalized after car accident at intersection of US-30 and Defiance Trail

Two men are now in the hospital after a car crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of US-30 and Defiance Trail. The Delphos Fire Department and EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post were dispatched to the scene a little after noon.
According to the fire department, the brown van was struck by the black SUV when the driver of the van failed to yield at the right away. When they arrived the driver of the black SUV was trapped inside. The fire department was able to get him out. Both drivers were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.