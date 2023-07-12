Unemployment scams plaguing UAW members, local president says action is needed

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The UAW Local 1219 is reporting an increase in their members facing scams.
Jeffrey Adams, the president of the UAW, says that he has heard that members have been seeing an increase in unemployment scams, many of whom are also seeing themselves locked out of their bank accounts unless they call a specific number. Those who are still working are also getting notified that they have filed for unemployment when they did not do so in the first place. Adams encourages those who are affected by these scams to take action.
"I would call the governor's office, because the Lt. Governor is the one who sees over unemployment, and I would call them to make sure they know what is going on. Right now ODJFS is refusing and saying that it's not a hacking issue, it is a major hacking issue. We have people laid off dealing with it, we have people working dealing with it. So it's not just us, I have seen a story ran in Cleveland, so it's a major thing, just like last time," said Jeffrey Adams, UAW Local 1219 president.
Any members who have questions are asked to call the UAW local 1219.